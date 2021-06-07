Carey Mulligan to star in film about the journalists who revealed the Weinstein case – Tomatazos

Almost four years after the publication of an investigation against Harvey wesintein, Hollywood finally prepares films about the case. To tell that story, the cast has already been cast. One of the actresses to give life to the women who made the report will be the British Carey Mulligan, who together with Zoe Kazan, will be at the center of this production that hopes to narrate the events that led them to publish their work.

According to Deadline, Calley mulligan Y Zoe kazan will interpret Megan Twohey Y Joki Kantor, respectively. These are the two investigative journalists who wrote the original report on the sexual abuse of Harvey weinstein, which was published in 2017. The film will be directed by Maria Schrader, director of the series Poco Ortodoxa – 91%. The librettist will be Rebecca Lenkiewicz, who wrote Ida – 96%.

What is known about the project is that it will not address the case against the producer so much, but rather will portray the pressures that both journalists had to endure from constant legal threats and other forms of intimidation. It will be Mulligan’s next project after his most recent Oscar nomination for Beautiful Revenge – 90%, a film that premiered this year and gained attention last awards season.

As you may recall, the Weinstein article not only sparked a wave of investigations against many other men in the film and television industry, it led to the rise of the #MeToo movement. Eventually, more than eight dozen women singled out the producer for some kind of sexual abuse, and a criminal investigation ended up sentencing him to 23 years in prison for rape.

The report indicates that the film will be more of a follow-up of both characters doing their research. Something similar to what we saw with En Primera Plana – 96%. That film, which won the Oscar for Best Picture, told the story of a group of journalists who investigated cases of sexual abuse of minors within the Catholic Church and the organization’s cover-up of the attackers.

This is not the first time that sexual abuse in the film industry has been covered in the movies. Last year we also saw the release, finally, of The Assistant – 95%. That independent drama directed by Kitty Green and starring Julia Garner tells the fictitious story of a woman who finds work in a production company and discovers that her boss commits sexual crimes, however she faces the indifference and normalization that there is in that workplace. that kind of abuse. You can find it on Prime Video.

There is still no release date for this new film that will be titled She said, this in allusion to the title of the book on the investigation that Towhey and Kantor later published. However, now that the cast is ready it may not be too late until we see the movie, which has all the potential to be bait for the late 2022 awards season. We just have to wait.

