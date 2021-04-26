Carey Mulligan, the golden queen at the Oscars 2021

Gold is always one of the colors of the night at the Oscars. It is the color of EL Oscar. Therefore, since you do not go to a wedding dressed in white so as not to overshadow the bride, gold is not usually a color at night for this precious statuette. However, Carey Mulligan was one of the stars who broke that unwritten rule and didn’t care for superstitions.

The actress, nominated for A promising young woman as best lead (she was already nominated by An Education in 2010), wore one of the most spectacular dresses on the red carpet at the Oscars 2021. A gold skirt and crop top. A queen, princess skirt, signed by Valentino.

At the gala I had it complicated in front of Viola Davis or Andra Day (also in gold and crop top), but on the carpet, Carey Mulligan emerged as the winner. Although, and perhaps because of that, it reminds us of La Bella. Not as much as that dress with which he won Alicia Vikander. But there is the inspiration, with more ambition and modernity.

It’s a dress that her character, Cassie, could have chosen in A Promising Girl. A dress to take revenge, of those who leave their mark and open mouths. Of those who impose. Very special and original like the movie he starred in, one of the great nominees of the night. And for which this week he already won the Independent Spirit Award, which I dedicate to Helen McCrory.

Carey Mulligan attended the gala with her husband Marcus Mumford, leader of the Mumford & Sons. This was his second nomination. 11 years after the one he got for An Education, the movie with which he jumped straight to stardom and to our little hearts. A great arc from that girl full of dreams in the movie of Lone scherfig to this woman surviving a nightmare in the first opera of Emerald Fennell.