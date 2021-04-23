Carey Mulligan dedicates her Best Actress Award to Helen McCrory at the 2021 Independent Spirit Awards

Last night of Thursday, April 22, it hosted the Independent Spirit Awards ceremony, the last of the events before the end of the awards season with the Oscars gala on April 25. This gala includes smaller budget independent films in its categories, but even so, among them were several of the aspiring to win the statuette. ‘Nomadland’ returned to sweep once again as its director, Chloé Zhao, and her other female opponent, Emerald Fennell with her ‘A promising young woman’, did not leave empty-handed either. In addition to competing for the main categories, Fennell picked up the Best Screenplay award and its lead, Carey Mulligan, did the same for his starring role in it..

The actress’s acceptance speech, which the situation due to the pandemic forced her to do from her home, was quite emotional. Mainly because Mulligan remembered her colleague and friend, the recently deceased actress Helen McCrory.. The two had known each other since their first blows in the world, when they coincided in several works on the London theater scene before jumping to the small and big screen: “She was a true independent spirit and an actress that I have admired, and will continue to admire during rest of my career, Helen McCrory, so thanks to her for everything she gave us, “he said of her.

Remember that McCrory passed away on April 16. Cancer took her at the age of 52 after a “heroic battle” against him, as described by her husband Billion Damian Lewis when he communicated the sad news on Twitter. The interpreter was recognized worldwide for her leading role in ‘Peaky Blinders’, giving life to Aunt Polly, matriarch of the Shelby family. On the big screen, they highlighted her appearances in the ‘Harry Potter’ film franchises as Narcissa Malfoy and in ‘007: James Bond’ with ‘Skyfall’. It also highlights her role as Tony Blair’s wife Cherie in ‘The Queen’.

Mulligan’s speech

Mulligan also had time during his speech to remember those who gave him the opportunity to play Cassie in the film, the audacious young woman who every night tries to get revenge on sexual predators. First, he thanked Fennell, how could it be otherwise?: “I am amazed, amazed and honored to be in this group of extraordinary women. I have to thank, first of all, Emerald Fennell for her utter brilliance in writing, directing and producing,” it read. And then, she thanked the rest of the team and her co-stars for their work, for having endured the 23 days of shooting: “They were meticulously considered and careful and wonderfully sensitive to each and every scene. I am so grateful to them and our cast and Margot Robbie, and LuckyChap, and Film Nation and Focus Features,” she concluded.