The American prefers to finish in December, but considers the option of January

Expect fans to be able to attend races later in the year

Formula 1 ‘boss’ Chase Carey does not rule out that the 2020 season can be extended until January 2021, although he would prefer it to end in December, just a few weeks after what was originally planned.

It should be remembered that the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was set on the calendar as the last event of the year, from November 27 to 29. Carey, like Mattia Binotto, does not rule out reaching even January, but hopes to find the solution to end the season in December.

“Right now, our current plan would have us finish in December, later than the original plan. But we are evaluating it, and certainly ending in January is an option, we could do it,” said Carey, according to Motorsport Week.

“I think if we have a choice, we would like to finish in December. But obviously we would have to organize a fairly long break during the Christmas holidays as you are not going to compete in the holiday weeks.”

“It is an option – running in January – and we would have to work with our promoters, but I would say that our objective is to finish a couple of weeks after our original date, in mid-December before the holidays,” he added.

On the other hand, the American is aware that the first Grand Prix of the season will be behind closed doors – especially the Europeans.

“We believe we are moving in the right direction to have careers that can be safe for everyone without fans, which is what we expect in Europe,” added Chase.

However, he hopes “he will be able to allow fans to attend the races in the latter part of the year,” in a bid to maintain hope for the end of the season.

Of course, in a few months the situation may be different, so he advocates going step by step. “It’s a situation where you know more week after week, so it’s about managing the process in real time,” says Carey to conclude.

