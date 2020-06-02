Admits inverted grill racing option on the table

The American believes that this season is ideal to experience

Formula 1 dam honcho ’Chase Carey knows it is difficult to experiment with inverted grid qualifying races for this 2020 season because there is no unanimity between the teams. However, the American assures that he will look for other ideas for the format of the Great Prizes.

In a meeting with the FIA ​​and the Formula 1 teams, Liberty Media proposed last Friday to test a new classification format for the two Grand Prix repeating circuits – Austria and Great Britain. Most teams viewed him favorably, but Mercedes objected. Carey hopes to find other solutions for the future.

“We have had conversations in recent years about whether we should look for ways to make some changes that honor the sport: respect what has made it great, but we believe that they would be changes that would improve the experience for fans,” Carey said, in words. collected by the official website of F1.

“We have spoken of a couple – of initiatives – in the context of the coronavirus of these two races – Austria and Great Britain. At this point, we have had one that has been publicized, that of the reverse grid, with which not all Teams were comfortable and making changes in this short period of time requires unanimous support. ”

“We are changing the season almost in real time, but we will keep looking for ideas. We want to make sure they are not stunts. It is a great sport with great history, great heroes, great stars, incredibly talented riders and other people, so we want to respect everything to some extent, but we want to make sure that doesn’t mean we don’t look for ways to make changes, “he added.

Along the same lines, the American leader sees this season as a unique opportunity to try different initiatives, although he is aware that he does not have all the time in the world and, in addition, he must do justice to the history and essence of Formula 1.

“To some extent, this season is unique and gives more options to try something that I don’t think we would do – at another time – I think we will continue the talks, but it will not be exclusive to this – the inverted grills -. I think we always want to challenge ourselves ourselves and see if there are other things we can do to improve the sport, “said Carey to conclude.

