Caresses and more, Celia Lora reveals exclusive video with La Michelson | INSTAGRAM

Surely it will not be the first time that you see Celia Lora and Ignacia Michelson together and this is because they have already been collaborating for several months together for the bunny knights magazine, Playboy, in exclusive videos that surpass the imagination and that raises the temperature of the users who observe them.

This time the pretty daughter of Alex Lora shared the preview of what will be the new installment of its attractions videos together, one in which we can appreciate how the two girls are making the most “hot” moment possible, giving each other some caresses and in one take The Mexican is dedicated to removing the other’s clothes.

The video features a music Quite interesting, very much in keeping with the theme, so the fans of the young women are very excited to see what is coming and much more with that incredible advance, which even though it lasts a few seconds was already enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of people.

You may also be interested: Exuberant charms! Celia Lora does not hide what is underneath

In fact, the video has more than 80,000 I like and it has been reproduced many more times by Internet users who come to appreciate it and who likewise share it among their friends so that no one misses the clip.

And it is that the beautiful Celia Lora he knows perfectly how to create this type of content, as he has been practicing for many months now, always seeking to have the best quality and of course to create situations that immediately bring up his profile to users.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ATTRACTIVE VIDEO

In case you did not know, apart from what would Laura be, she has an exclusive content page where for a subscription you can talk to her in a Chat, receive personalized photos and videos and unlock much more uncovered and attractive videos and photos. He is also collaborating with the planned for gentlemen Playboy where he surely obtains a percentage of the profits generated by his videos.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

In this way, the Mexican continues to show that apart from being a host of programs and modeling in beautiful photos, the creation of these videos is very good for her, she always exceeds the expectations of her fans.

Of course, Celia Lora also continues to promote companies that bring products to her doorstep and they could do the same with you, a service that started from the world situation and is now very popular. These actions on the part of the host and sharing model have helped these businesses a lot, so we recommend that you continue to take a look at their stories and continue to learn more.