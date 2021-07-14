Caregiver Arrested for Beating Death of 4-Month-Old Baby at NYCHA Building in Brooklyn



The baby lived in a NYCHA building.

Photo: Mariela Lombard / El Diario NY

Ricardo Price was arrested after a 4-month-old baby in his care was hospitalized for fatal head injuries in Brooklyn (NYC).

Royalty Kemp, 4-month-old girl, died a week after being hospitalizedauthorities said. Police responded to a call around 8:15 p.m. on June 23 about a baby admitted to a Brooklyn hospital with trauma to the head. The baby was later transferred to another hospital where she was pronounced dead on July 1, police said.

The investigation determined that when the infant suffered the head trauma was under the care of Price (23) inside an apartment in the NYCHA public housing complex Eleanor Roosevelt Houses, along Lewis Avenue and Hart Street, in the neighborhood of Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Price had her on his lap and she had allegedly been bouncing her knee up and down, causing the head trauma, according to police.

He is not the biological father of the girl, but has some kind of relationship with the mother and they lived together, authorities said, Pix11 said. Price was taken into custody a day after the incident and initially faced charges of attempted murder, reckless assault and acting injurious to a minor, police said.