Careful! WhatsApp can block your account if you do these things

WhatsApp, the most used messaging application in the world, may suspend your account if its terms of service are violated. There are several reasons why you can be penalized. Among them are sending “too many messages” to numbers that do not have you scheduled, using unofficial applications or being blocked by many contacts.

WhatsApp suspensions can also be temporary or permanent, depending on the type of inappropriate behavior within the platform. Many times a little time is enough to recover the account, however, there are situations in which it is very difficult to go back, even contacting the company.

If your WhatsApp account has been permanently blocked, you will see on your screen: «Your phone number is not authorized to use our service. Contact support for help. If it is a temporary suspension, a counter will be displayed indicating when you can use the service again.

Temporary suspensions in WhatsApp

Use an unofficial WhatsApp application. While these alternatives are often attractive for their additional features, user privacy can be compromised. If too many groups are created with people who do not have the administrator’s phone number in their contact book, WhatsApp may take temporary action if an account Sends too many messages (number is not specified) to phones to recipients who do not have it scheduled. If too many messages are sent to a broadcast list, WhatsApp can suspend an account if the same message is sent to too many people. While the application cannot read the message, it has ways of knowing that it is the same forwarded content. The application can block the user who has been blocked by too many people in a certain period of time.

Permanent suspensions

If massive or automated actions are executed. According to data from WABetaInfo, the application suspends more than 2.5 million accounts per month due to this type of behavior. WhatsApp can permanently penalize a user whose account has been used for “suspicious actions”. This measure is taken during account registration, if the service is used intensively. That is, if the account sends many messages in a short period of time. However, this is difficult to achieve without automation. In this case, if WhatsApp suspends the account, it has detected that the actions have not been executed by a human, if the user persists in an unofficial WhatsApp application, after the temporary suspension. It is advisable here to abandon third-party applications and return to the one downloaded from the Play Store or App Store. Finally, WhatsApp can permanently block the user who has been temporarily blocked several times for any of the behaviors mentioned above.

How to recover my blocked WhatsApp account?

In the case of temporary suspensions, you should only wait for the time indicated by the counter to use the service again. There are no alternatives to speed this up. Of course, remember to avoid repeating the behaviors for which you have been penalized, since WhatsApp could permanently suspend your account.

If you have been permanently suspended, you will need to contact the company. You can do it through the WhatsApp support of the website. After entering your phone number and device type, you will need to explain why your account should be returned to you.

Another option is to send an email to support@whatsapp.com requesting the reinstatement of your account. In this message you should add your phone number with the country code and device model, as shown in the contact form in the previous point.

