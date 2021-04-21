Careful! This WhatsApp sticker can dock your mobile | Instagram

In recent days, cybersecurity specialists are alerting the millions of users of the app WhatsApp about this vulnerability that affects both iOS and Android operating systems.

As you may know, WhatsApp is the application of Messenger service most used in most of the world and millions of people use it every day to be able to communicate with their family and friends, but of course also for professional matters or to contact companies.

It is for this reason that it has recently become one of the favorite platforms of cybercriminals who, as detected by cybersecurity specialists in India, are taking advantage of a sticker to infect with malwar3 victims’ devices.

It may interest you: What is WhatsApp Pink? Contains harmful software

It is very likely that on some occasion you have received a message saying not to open a file with a certain name or not to accept an image, since in reality they contain a dangerous v1rus that takes over your device without you being able to do anything about it.

It is worth mentioning that most of these alerts are unfounded, however, the case that we are going to comment on below is documented so you should be careful.

India’s cybersecurity agency, known as CERT-In, is warning the millions of WhatsApp users that it has found a series of vulnerabilities that can significantly affect mobile devices from the use of the popular WhatsApp application. messaging that today is owned by Facebook.

The agency released a notice of “high” severity classification and warned that the vulnerability has been detected in versions for both WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business prior to v2.21.4.18 in the case of Android and prior to v2.21.32 for devices with iOS system.

According to these researchers, all users who do not have their application updated are likely to be victims of this threat, which aims to take control of computers and steal users’ personal information.

Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in WhatsApp applications that could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code or access confidential information on a target system, “said the advisory issued by CERT-In.

It may interest you: Who needs a blouse? Lizbeth Rodríguez gets her best rhythm

According to the report released by the Indian agency, the vulnerability can be distributed through the WhatsApp application due to a cache configuration problem and the lack of verification of limits within the decoding system of Audio.

Due to the nature of the vulnerability, cybercriminals can take advantage of various techniques to deceive their victims.

However, according to the Indian agency, one of the ways they are taking advantage of it is by sending an animated sticker during a video call that, when received, disseminates malwar3 that aims to gain control of the device.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

It is worth mentioning that this model of sending a v1rus in disguise is not new, since in 2019 the CERT-In also warned of a case in which the attackers stole the information of the users by means of a threat that was hiding behind a MP4 file that arrived by WhatsApp.

Fortunately, the WhatsApp company has reported that it has already solved the errors that existed in its software and also assured that they do not have any case in which the vulnerabilities have been exploited.

Based on the CERT-In report, Facebook said they regularly work with security researchers to improve the many ways WhatsApp protects people’s messages.

It may interest you: Kimberly Loaiza dance with two friends in swimsuits!

And as is typical for software products, they have fixed two bugs that existed in outdated software, and they had no reason to believe that they were ever abused.