The central theme -he indicated- It is the popular economy, those who live day by day.

He even pointed out that a public official who has his fortnight assured has the obligation to watch over the interests of those who do not.

– «(…), here there are different approaches, we as public servants have our salaries assured, we charge every 15 days, every month… »

«(…), But there are many Mexicans who seek life day by day”: AMLO

The popular economy

But – he underlined again – «If we are carefully returning to normal» It is going to be something important for everyone because the economy improves, “not only the national, the family, the popular”.

It’s just the beginning

AMLO stressed the importance of continue taking care of ourselves and applying permanent measures of solidarity with others such as personal hygiene.

The President insisted that at this stage, leaving home only for the essentials.

“If we continue to care for ourselves at a healthy distance, if we leave our homes only for what is essential and respect the sanitary measures …”

«…, little by little we will be returning to normality»: AMLO

Trust in people’s attitude

The president underscored his confidence in the attitude shown by the people of Mexico in the face of the pandemic, therefore, he again ruled out resorting to authoritarian measures.

Highlighted “If we do not do it with discipline, and that produces contagions and flares appear, then we are going to close again.”

Recommend close

After the above, he underlined the expression «Recommend close», since, he insisted, it is about informing and appealing to the responsibility.

– »(…), is to recommend closing, no authoritarian impositions ». He asserted again already located at the beginning of the return to the New Normality.

From the beginning we have been able to get ahead, “he said,” “por the responsible attitude of people without the need for curfews or prohibitions. “

At that time stressed the central fortress of Mexico in the face of the coronavirus pandemic emergency: – «(…), People have acted responsibly »

Save lifes

Having clarified the point of appealing to popular solidarity before Covid, AMLO reiterated that what is important it is saving lives, especially if there are sprouts.

. “If there is a regrowth it would be informing people, we have to stay home again, to confinement and save lives, which is the most important thing,” he said.

At 14 pesos the cheapest regular and premium gasoline, diesel at 15

The Consumer Attorney’s Office reported that the highest priced regular gasoline is located in Xalisco, Nayarit. The cheapest one is in Metepec, Edomex

– “In regular gasoline the highest price is found in a Pemex franchise, in Xalisco, Nayarit with a price to the public of 19.70 pesos per liter compared to the cheapest that we find at a gas station in Metepec, Mexico, 14 pesos with 74 cents a liter ”.

Premium gasoline

In his report he explained that also in the case of premium gasoline It is located at 14 pesos, although reaching 14 pesos with 89 cents.

The most expensive Premium gasoline It is 20 pesos and 98 cents, in Angostura, Sinaloa. On the other hand, in the case of Veracruz, specifically in Minatitlán, Sold for 14.89 cents.

The comparative

Refering to earnings differences according to Profeco’s data, which gas stations obtain between the most expensive and the cheapest gasoline, it is five pesos average.

So the difference in profit on regular gasoline It is 4 pesos with 96, that is, the difference between the cheapest and the most expensive.

In case of lpremium gasoline, since prices range from $ 14.89 – $ 20.78, it means a difference of 5 pesos and 89 cents.

Finally in case of Diesel the differences in consumer prices in the country is 5 pesos and 32 cents when it is between $ 15.95 and $ 21.27

AMLO initiates new Normality, satisfied by 18 months of government

In Mañanera from Cancun, AMLO will give the Maya Train an afternoon flag, before that, it will pay tribute and deliver promotions and awards to the Navy

Regeneration, May 31, 2020. From the ceiba tree of Palenque, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) sent a message to the people of Mexico prior to the end of the Sana Distancia Day, this Sunday.

AMLO regretted the human losses that the coronavirus pandemic has caused.

But, he said, Despite the regrets, the transformation must continue.

He specified that tomorrow, a new stage will begin to deal with the coronavirus, with the opening of activities such as mining, the automotive and construction industries.

The Executive emphasized the importance of iStart of the construction of the Maya Train for the generation of jobs.

This work will benefit the southeast of the country, region abandoned for decades, but asserted that his administration will ensure all Mexicans.

“We have to continue fighting to save lives and to live in a better society,” he said.

“DO NOT EAT ANXIAS”

He reiterated that “the plague” that has most damaged Mexico has been corruption and in that we cannot take a step back. “

He addressed the adversaries who are protesting for him to leave the government, asking them to “not eat anxieties”, referring to the revocation of the mandate.

“I myself established the rules, because I am a man of principles, I will not be in the government if the people do not support me, if the people do not support me,” he said.

AMLO said that it will be next year when citizens decide if they want conservatism, corruption and privileges to return to Mexico, with the intermediate elections.

“The people are free and I will always respect the popular mandate,” he reiterated.

In 2022, the consultation of the revocation of the mandate will be carried out, he said.

He stated that he respects the conservatives’ way of thinking and the right to dissent.

The president insisted that if the people decide, they will stop being president in that year, but it will be until 2024 when their presidential term ends.

Likewise, he said that there are resistances because before the budget was stolen or was intended to maintain privileges.

The budget was used for the public servants, journalists and organic intellectuals to have a great life, in charge of the public treasury.

AMLO assured that it is a “Stamp of pride” that some media attack him, unlike previous six-year terms where the president was not questioned “even if he was an imposed president.”