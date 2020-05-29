Hariany Almeida gives an example of simplicity and assesses productivity in the quarantine. With great sincerity, the model ventures about career, routine and diet. ‘I have been studying hard to make content for my audience, focused on make and beauty. (…) I am trying to maintain a rhythm of physical activity, but it is difficult to confess “, he warned. Who never, right?

Hariany Almeida opens the game about routine, diet and career in quarantine. In an interview with Purepeople, the model highlights the differences she has made in her daily life due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to the businesswoman, one of the changes has to do with her dedication to training and her body. “I noticed a lot of change, I’m not so focused on physical activity, and I’ve been eating more bullshit. I felt like I got fat,” says the “BBB 19” muse. During isolation, the influencer is even collecting basic baskets through an online kitty. Check out the chat!

Hariany does training at home but says: ‘It’s not the same thing’

Trying to maintain a productive routine, Hariany Almeida invests in training at home. However, it is not always easy. “Videos on Youtube and online classes have helped me, but it’s not the same thing. At the gym we have a professional, we have the devices. At home we do as we can, but I don’t feel it is enough”, says the fashionista, who inspires fans with stylish looks.

Diet? Hariany says about food: ‘I only think about eating’

People like us, Hariany Almeida warned that it was not easy to maintain the diet. “I am very anxious in this quarantine and I discount a lot in food. I have eaten a lot, I believe I have gained weight too, I hope that the quarantine will end soon to return to my normal routine, because inside the house I only think about eating all the time”, she says.

Hariany Almeida lists routine in quarantine: ‘I started meditating’

To stay productive, the participant of the last edition of “A Fazenda” is balancing the routine between moments of fun, study and body care. “I have been studying hard to make content for my audience, focused on make-up and beauty. I also take the opportunity to watch the series I like, organize the room, listen to music, moisturize my hair and test new makeup, even started to meditate and recommend it. I am also trying to maintain a pace of physical activity, but it is difficult to confess (laughs) “, he details.

Canceled trips, new content and more: Hariany’s career after pandemic

The coronavirus is changing the world and the way we relate. Aware of this, Hariany Almeida faces these differences with much study and the search for new opportunities. “I think the meaning and purpose of the actions have changed, everyone is concerned with each other, with the empathy of the suffering that the population has faced. My plans after the quarantine have changed a lot, I had some strategies ready to be executed, but unfortunately I will need to adapt. Some trips for 2020 may not happen, but I have been very productive and focused on creating content for my followers “, she highlights.

(By Ana Clara Xavier)

