The popularity that Hollywood actors receive when participating in a superhero movie is undeniable, so it is not surprising the support they get when they make a career change, either supporting social causes or entering politics.

So the actor, producer and comedian, Kevin Hart stated that he supports one of his friends in case he decides to start a political contest.

It is not new that actors want to dedicate themselves to politics, an example of this are Arnold Schwarzenegger, Clint Eastwood, among many others.

Kevin Hart believes that Dwayne Johnson would be a great politician, although the former fighter has no plans to enter politics soon. However, if he did, Hart is confident that his co-star ‘Jumanji’ would be an incredibly successful statesman.

Dwayne Johnson is also no stranger to campaigning. In the past, when I was still a WWE wrestler, participated in the National Conventions of the Democratic and Republican parties. To which he would swear allegiance if he decided to run, only he can know for sure.

However, considering his social media activity, he would likely join the Democrats.

“If I ever wanted to get into politics, I don’t think it’s something that’s halfway there. I would give it all, or I wouldn’t give anything at all,” said the producer.

If Dwayne Johnson entered the race, there is a strong chance that he will win, thanks to his popularity, although having Hart’s support also adds point to his possible victory.