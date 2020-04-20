When it comes to cleanliness, everyone has their own methods, habits and preferences. However, when thinking about corporate hygiene, the scenario changes: for what reasons is it necessary to have prepared professionals and adequate products?

Taking into account that 33.1 million workers go to offices every day in the country, according to data provided by IBGE – Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, care with the cleaning of shared environments – including work spaces – needs to be carried out for many reasons.

Among these reasons there is the risk of doing everything on your own, giving preference to the use of household products or that can be harmful to health – and ineffective in cleaning. “Although many believe that chlorine is one of the best options when it is necessary to disinfect environments and surfaces, this is a mistake. A prepared and specialized company will have other and better solutions”, comments Rui Monteiro, president of SEAC / SP – Union of Companies Cleaning and Conservation of the State of São Paulo.

To clarify some doubts Rui points out dangers that chlorine offers, stressing the importance of assessing the real needs by a specialized company to indicate the best option and, mainly, the application of these products being carried out by professionals:

Irritation, health problems, effectiveness and even aesthetics

The gas released by chlorine can irritate the airways as it enters the bloodstream. “In addition to all the irritation, chlorine also causes damage to the eyes and headaches. In addition, itching, intoxication and burns can occur”, comments Rui. That is why the use of personal protective equipment is so important, and a serious cleaning and conservation company never gives up on this item.

However, the effectiveness of chlorine is also questioned for corporate environments, as, as already seen, environments usually have frequent transit of people and their effect occurs only 10 minutes after application. In other words, even before the product “works”, the environment would be infected again.

As if that were not enough, when chlorine evaporates, it turns into chloroform gas. The result of constant contact with this gas is, among many other harmful ones, the dryness and aging of the skin.

Environment

Those who think that the problems of misuse of chlorine are harmful only to the health of humans are mistaken: the oceans also suffer – and a lot – from the liquid.

“Chlorine pollutes the environment because it is normally linked to other toxic substances, such as mercury,” he says. These, when disposed of incorrectly (as normally happens in a domestic cleaning for example), end up reaching the ocean and directly damaging marine species and the environmental chain.

Effective solution

Corporate cleaning can involve a lot of risk and damage when done improperly. Therefore, choosing a professional and prepared company is the best solution to adopt effective and safe methods.

Thinking about all the risks that involve these processes, the SEAC, Union of Cleaning and Conservation Companies, drives the “Cleaning is health” campaign.

In order to remind everyone that clean environments directly impact productivity and frequency at work, taking care of everyone’s health and ability to concentrate, the “Cleaning is health” campaign is for corporations in all segments.

It is possible to recognize the cleaning companies that join the campaign through the Campaign Seal. This seal is a guarantee of effectiveness and concern for people.

Cleanliness is health

SEAC-SP created the Cleanliness is Health campaign to help people and companies understand the importance of a healthy environment in which to work. This will make it possible, among other things, to improve quality of life and productivity at work.

Learn more https://www.seac-sp.com.br/index.php/comunicacao2/campanha-limicultura-e-saude

