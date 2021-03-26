Cardona revealed the drama that kept him in depression and made him gain weight

Footballers work and live to fulfill dreams on the pitch and one of them is defending their country in a World Cup. Edwin cardona He was confident that this call would reach him in 2018, but what he received were words to warn him that he was not on the final list in Colombia.

At that time, the national coach of Colombia was the Argentine José Pékerman, who told Cardona that he did not have his presence in the appointment of the best teams in the world.

“The hardest thing in my life I lived for that World Cup. The truth is that I trusted people who at the time I thought were important. When they told me, I was out with my children for dinner. I felt a great emptiness in my heart, “Cardona told ESPN.

That moment was so hard on his sports career that he even thought about quitting football and his physical condition worsened considerably.

“My life took a turn because I gained weight and didn’t want to play anymore. I had problems with my family and I isolated myself from everything. I thought about what I wanted for my life and you learn from how bad it is “, analyzed the current Boca Juniors player.

Cardona wants his revenge in Qatar 2022

The one born in Medellín is one of the current soccer figures of Boca Juniors, he raised his level after his return to Buenos Aires and waits for new calls from the Colombia selection.

With Carlos Queiroz he only played 50 minutes so far in the South American Qualifiers towards the 2022 World Cup. Now that Reinaldo Rueda is in the technical direction, he hopes to have more prominence in the coffee team.

With 28 years of age he aspires to qualify for the World Cup and be able to have the possibility of going, thus having that memory before hanging up the boots.