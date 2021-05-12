Cardive: the netflix of cars comes from the hand of Bergé Auto

Enlarge

ACD May 12, 2021

Cardive proposes a digital car subscription model in which everything is included and there is no mandatory stay.

In present times, the subscription model It has come to stay in a multitude of businesses. Music, cinema, shopping are sectors in which this standard seems more than established.

The motor world already has some examples in which the potential buyer is encouraged to venture into other forms of acquisition, either renting, leasing or pay-per-use, among other.

Cardive: monthly rental without permanence

2 photos Delivery of a Cardive car

Enlarge

In this context, Cardive.es was born, which seeks to improve and develop the mobility of the present and the future and whose objective, self-declared, is to “evolve and revolutionize classic car rental services and renting for individuals ”.

It does so through a fully digital subscription model to vehicles in which customers are offered a monthly subscription with a single and closed price, so that the customer can change their car, renew it or cancel it for the next month without any type of penalty.

There are no conditions of permanence or mileage limit and insurance, taxes and vehicle maintenance are included in the subscription.

The hive cars are coming, would you rent a car monthly to sleep?

According to the company, which was born under the umbrella of B4 Motion (Bergé Auto’s Venture Lab), the driver is freed from ownership of the vehicle and from the rigidity of renting and leasing services, with a varied catalog of models that evolves and increases every day. In fact, it currently has a fleet of 200 vehicles, most of them low-polluting, safer and equipped with the latest technologies.

Thus, in the current offer we find vehicles from 356 euros (a Fiat 500 Hybrid) at 725 euros per month (a BMW 7 Series), with other models available such as the Renault Clio Hybrid, the Skoda Kamiq, the Volkswagen T-Cross, the Mini Cooper, the Seat Ateca, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV or the BMW X1, all of them in the aforementioned price range.