Cardive: ease and flexibility with the subscription car

Buying methods are changing by leaps and bounds in recent years. So much so that, in fact, lately subscriptions to many products and platforms are more popular than the purchase itself. That is, the temporary rent for a service. And this is also coming to cars. This is how it is born Cardive, a subscription platform for cars.

It may seem strange to you at first, but as you are going to see it is much simpler, flexible and easier than it may seem. Cardive, under the Bergé umbrella, is a alternative to classic rental cars and renting methods for individuals. Pay attention because this new method can be very useful and interesting.

This company offers customers a monthly subscription with fixed price, in such a way that we can change cars, renew it or directly cancel it from one month to another without penalties. There are no stays or mileage limits, and it also includes insurance and maintenance. Yes, you practically only have to worry about refueling.

Without a doubt, it is an interesting and simple proposal, because there are seasons when we don’t need a vehicle and others when we do. Nor are we always interested in having a large car in the home, since for the day to day a low consumption utility can be perfectly useful. Along the same lines, maybe a month (or several) we need a lot of space to travel with the family, for example in the summer holidays.

It is a simple and digitized solution, both for the main car of the home and for a second vehicle. In addition, we forget about tasks beyond maintenance, such as paying taxes, ITV and other headaches. All this with a monthly fee that we can cancel whenever we want no more tasks than requesting the subscription cancellation.

Another case in which it is interesting is to be able to test for a month (or as long as we want) a car that we are thinking of acquiring. For example, we are looking for a utility model like the Seat Ibiza, but the Renault Clio also attracts our attention. You can try one month each with Cardive and then decide on the one that has convinced you the most.