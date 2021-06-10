Cardinals want back who was their best prospect at one time

The St. Louis Cardinals want to acquire via exchange from Cubs Chicago pitcher Shelby Miller in the MLB.

Miller at the time was the greatest promise of the St. Louis CardinalsHowever, when Oscar Taveraz died they decided to send Miller to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for Jayson Heyward in order to fill the void in right field.

Shelby Miller launched the first to become what they expected.

The Braves later traded Miller to the Arizona Diamondbacks, there he became a free agent and signed with the Texas Rangers, then with the Milwaukee Brewers and this 2021 he has remained with the Cubs Chicago in the MLB.

Here the report:

The #Cardinals have interest in Shelby Miller. – MLB News Network (@newsnetworkmlb) June 10, 2021

This season, Miller has a 0-0 record and has allowed 7 runs in 2 innings of work, however, in the Minor Leagues he has a 1.74 ERA in 10 innings of work with 15 strikeouts, there is on fire mode and therefore , his old team wants to get him back to reinforce the bullpen for the rest of the season. MLB 2021.