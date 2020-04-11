Cardinal George Pell, who was released from prison this week after Australian justice overturned his convictions for sexual abuse of minors, published a letter on Saturday on the redemption in which he claims that the “moral cancer” of pedophilia to the Church.

The letter, published by The Weekend Ausralian newspaper on the occasion of the Easter feast, is titled “In Suffering We Find Redemption” and in it Pell says he will turn his prison experience into spiritual energy.

“I just spent 13 months in prison for a crime I did not commit, one disappointment after another,” he writes.

“The sexual abuse crisis hurt thousands of victims. In many ways the crisis is also bad for the Catholic Church but we have painfully removed this moral cancer and this is good,” he writes.

On Tuesday, the Australian Supreme Court overturned the sentence against him for sexual assault of two altar boys in the 1990s.

The 78-year-old cardinal, a former head of the Vatican Secretariat for the Economy, was released from the Barwon Prison prison near Melbourne on Tuesday and settled in a seminary in Sydney.

Pell was sentenced in March 2019 to six years in prison for rape and sexual assault of two altar boys in 1996 and 1997 at Saint-Patrick’s Cathedral in Melbourne (southeast), where he was archbishop.

His conviction was upheld on appeal in August last year but on Tuesday it was overturned by the Supreme Court, which acquitted him of the five sexual assault charges, arguing doubts about the facts.