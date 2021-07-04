Cardinal, court, financial crimes

VATICAN CITY.

A prominent Italian cardinal is one of 10 people to be tried at the Vatican, charged with financial crimes, including embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of power.

Cardinal Angelo Becciu, a former senior Vatican administration official, as well as two senior officials of the Vatican’s Financial Intelligence Unit, will be tried on July 27 for a multi-million dollar scandal involving the 2014 purchase by the Holy Headquarters, of a building in an exclusive neighborhood of London.

The 73-year-old Becciu, who Pope Francis removed last year for alleged nepotism, although he has always defended his innocence, becomes the highest-ranking Vatican official charged with financial crimes.

The pope personally gave the required approval last week for Becciu to be prosecuted, according to an impeachment request seen by .. The Vatican announced the charges yesterday in a statement in the framework of the pontiff’s mission to heal finances.

Becciu said in a statement that he was the victim of a “scheme.”

The lawyer of the priest Mauro Carlino, another of the accused, affirmed that his client “acted under orders” and that he had saved the Vatican millions of euros. He further argued that starting a trial so early does not give the defense enough time to prepare.

AMU