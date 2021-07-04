Cardinal Becciu, on trial at the Vatican for a real estate scandal

Cardinal Becciu, in a 2019 image in Brazil. (Photo: Igor Do Vale / NurPhoto via .)

Cardinal Angelo Becciu, a former substitute for the Vatican Secretariat of State whom the pontiff dismissed last September for several financial scandals, will be tried along with nine other people for various crimes related to the sale of a building in the heart of London, according to the Vatican reported this Saturday.

“The president of the Vatican Court has ordered the summons to the trial of the accused in the framework of the matter related to the financial investments of the Secretary of State in London. The trial will begin at the hearing on July 27 ”, indicates the Holy See in a statement.

Regarding Cardinal Becciu, “it will proceed, as provided by the regulations, for the crimes of embezzlement and abuse of office also in competition, as well as bribery.”

A wide judicial investigation has established that the activity of the accused involved “considerable losses for Vatican finances, having also used the resources allocated to the personal charity of the Holy Father,” the note explains.

The Vatican highlights that this judicial initiative is “directly related to the indications and reforms of His Holiness Pope Francis, in the work of transparency and sanitation of Vatican finances.”

All the defendants are members “of the ecclesiastical and lay staff of the Secretary of State and figures of the then Financial Information Authority, as well as external figures, active in the world of international finance.”

In addition to Cardinal Becciu, René Brulhart, Mauro Carlino, Enrico Crasso, Tommasi Di Ruzza, Cecilia Marogna, Raffaele Mincione, Nicola Squillace, Fabrizio Tirabassi and Gianluigi Torzi have been indicted, in addition …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.