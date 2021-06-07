Cardi B’s sister, Hennessy Carolina, wears a dress without underwear and drives social networks crazy

The sexy Hennessy Carolina, sister of the explosive rapper Cardi B, returned once more to drive social media crazy when going out to an event that had wearing a dress with a slit or neckline on the way. This is when throughout the piece it can be seen from top to under the skin of whoever wears it. Obviously, the outfit gave way to ensure that I was not wearing underwear.

It was a very short black dress that they left in view part of the explosive attributes of Hennessy Carolina, the Cardi B’s spoiled little sister, since he was not wearing underwear. Through the account of Instagram of the designer, dancer and influencer, her followers rioted in compliments and risque messages where they even proposed to her marriage.

“You are a queen with all the looks”, “She is everything to me”, “I love her confidence”, “You look so good, I love you”, “Marry me now, where do I look for you and get closer”, “You can take me with you baby please “,” More beautiful than your sister and sexier “,” Cardi B and Henn are the hottest women on the planet “,” Dominican Republic present “,” You are my platonic love forever, glorious “, were some of the comments that could be read on the wall of the sister-in-law of the rapper Offset. The publication of the beautiful brunette reached almost one million likes.

Turns out the model was in Atlanta, where she would be performing at a nightclub. Hennesey is a special guest at some events and this time she went to one where she was the queen of the night. They hired her to go dancing and liven up the party almost always to the sound of hip hop. Thousands of fans flock to the event just for the influencer to make her sexy moves and raise the temperature for the night.

But do not be deluded that his girlfriend Michelle, with whom he has already been several years old, He does not separate for a single moment from her and stays there by her side, pending that no one thinks of exceeding Hennessy. Even so, the latter always ends up being flattered by men and women alike, either in the place where it is presented or in their social networks.

For weeks now, Hennessy has been showing off her body and attributes to show off various outfits. Let’s remember that she is one of the strongest ambassadors of the Fashion Nova virtual store. Not long ago he caused a commotion by dressing de latex and whip in hand just like “Catwoman”. Hennessy’s fame continues to increase in his social networks, they do not stop growing. Currently the designer has 6.7 million followers.