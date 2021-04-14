Cardi B wears a short top, shows part of the ‘boobies’ and launches her new Reebok inspired by the’ 90s



Cardi B launches Reebok shoes and clothing, a collection inspired by the ’90s.

Photo: Robin Marchant. / Getty Images

Singer Cardi B has become the new ambassador of the sportswear brand Reebok, for which he has also just designed a brand new collection of casual style clothing, very colorful and clearly inspired by the striking styles that dominated the scene of the hip hop in the nineties.

The line of summer garments that has emerged from this remarkable collaboration between the parties is specifically conceived so that future clients feel comfortable as well as attractive in their day to day, and that explains the endless models of ‘leggings’ that the interpreter has devised so that they adapt perfectly to the anatomy of any type of woman and highlight her charms.

“I am very proud to announce my first fashion line with Reebok. This collection will offer each woman the products she needs to feel sexy and self-confident: tight but flexible garments at the hips, which will enhance the silhouettes so that everyone feels great with them ”, reads an extract from the statement issued by the wife Offset, which has been accompanied by several promotional photos in which the diva is delighted with her brand new creations.

