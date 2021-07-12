Cardi B throws a luxurious birthday party for her little daughter Kulture: float, castle and princesses



Cardi B celebrated her daughter Kulture’s birthday in style and in luxury: horses, castle and princesses inside.

Photo: Rich Fury for Def Jam Recordings.

A few days ago, rapper Cardi B got noticed for doing a doggy with minimal floss and wreaking havoc on social media. But now she is not the protagonist of the news that everyone is commenting on, but her beautiful little daughter Kulture. She had a birthday and Cardi B threw her a luxurious birthday party. It included a carriage with horses and a giant castle with all the Disney princesses inside.

The same Cardi B he did not stop making sounds impresses of how the final production of the birthday of his little daughter Kulture, who turned 3 years old. She and her husband Offset they were mounted on a carriage towed by horses with Kulture inside dressed as a princess, an outfit very similar to the one her mother wore. Upon arrival there was a giant castle. Inside you had to go through several corridors full of balloons. Guests appeared on the way and princesses. Most of them were at the end of the castle and this literally made the little girls go crazy with excitement.

Obviously, Offset was all the time next to Kulture as well as his other three little brothers from the rapper’s previous relationships. It is not the first time Cardi B makes it clear that if she has money, she will spend part of it to give her all kinds of luxuries to his daughter. More so now that susceptibilities may arise now that a little brother is on the way.

It was right at the BET Awards that Cardi B let it be known that she was pregnant. The singer had been able to perfectly hide the news of it away from the paparazzi eye. She published little on her social networks and there were no images of her for a while. Now it does not stop showing the same. Recently Cardi B She showed off her advanced pregnancy naked and covering her breasts with her hands.

In the same photoshoot, Cardi B appeared the same, but the one who placed his hand on one of her breasts was her husband Offset. Of course, Kulture he was also part of the photo shoot. The Dominican-born rapper will have a boy and would be the second child for Cardi B and the fifth for Offset.

Fortunately, Cardi B was able to celebrate Kulture’s birthday in style. Recently the girl could not open her eyes, as she underwent a strong allergic reaction to being bitten by a mosquito. Cardi was very concerned about the situation and said that Offset He even cried to see his little girl like that. Fortunately, this was just a scare and they were able to celebrate Kulture’s 3rd birthday in style.