Cardi B spends $ 30,000 in a single day on luxury bags for her two-year-old daughter and takes no criticism

With only two years of life, Cardi B and Offset’s only daughter in common has a wardrobe that would be the envy of any ‘influencer’ in which it has designs from the most exclusive brands, such as Hèrmes, and which continues to increase.

Her famous mother just spent about $ 30,000 on a single day of shopping and has spent this impressive amount solely on luxury accessories for her little girl. Among her new treasures are three Chanel bags, at least three more from Dior and one from Dolce & Gabbana; He has also bought her some earrings with the mythical logo of Chanel and a nice hair clip.

“This is what happens when God gives me the daughter I have always wantedCardi has apologized in the video she has shared in her Stories showing her acquisitions. “I buy more things for her than for myself.”

Although in the past she has been heavily criticized for dressing her little girl in clothes from the most sought-after designers, the music star refuses to feel guilty for shelling out so much money to create a dream wardrobe for Kulture because she is convinced that if a higher power has given her a doll of flesh and blood to dress, it has to be for a reason.

