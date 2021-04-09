Cardi B shows her rear guard modeling with a heart attack bodysuit

Cardi B He took advantage of his popularity on social networks to post a sensual video on Instagram that is causing a stir.

This Thursday, the rapper appeared in a short clip modeling a sexy outfit consisting of gold heels and a tight brown bodysuit that allows to appreciate her legs and voluptuous rear.

“THE VILLAIN”, wrote at the bottom of the material that in a few hours has managed to add more than 9.7 million views and thousands of good comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Just a few weeks ago, the New York singer drove her millions of fans crazy by posting some stories on her Instagram account, in which she only wore a floss-like thong that left her back full of tattoos visible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Famous Stories (@ famoustories1)

