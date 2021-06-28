Cardi B Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 2 at 2021 BET Awards

If her pregnancy announcement sounds familiar, it’s because she pulled the same fabulous move when she revealed she was expecting her first child.

Back in 2018, the “Money” rapper dropped jaws when she debuted her bump during her Saturday Night Live performance. At the time, the “I Like It” rapper looked effortlessly elegant for her second performance of the night, wearing a white body-hugging gown.

“Thank you for all of your support,” Offset wrote, following Cardi’s SNL performance. “We feel so blessed.”

Cardi is already the proud mother to her 2-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, who she shares with the 29-year-old rapper. The Migos group member is also a father to Jordan cephus, eleven, Kalea Marie Cephus, 6, and Kody Cephus, 6.

Just last weekend, the “WAP” rapper recently celebrated Father’s Day with a sweet message about Offset.

“Happy Father’s Day daddy shark @offsetyrn,” she shared on Sunday, June 20. “You’re such a amazing father and you really bussing your ass for your kids now and future. I hope you enjoy your day today.”