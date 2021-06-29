Cardi B reveals her pregnancy in a custom Dolce & Gabbana

The mom to be complemented her look with maxi bracelets and wore her hair extra long and straight. She used Smokey eyes and nude lips.

Cardi B took over the stage with her husband Offset and at the end of her presentation, the host of the ceremony, Taraji P. Henson, said a very wise comment: “Cardi B and Offset bringing us to life, literally”.

The singer not only brought good news to her fans but was also honored with the award for Best Video of the Year for his song in collaboration with Meghan Thee Stallion, “WAP”. The clip quickly went viral due to the participation of Kylie Jenner.