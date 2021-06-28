Cardi B Revealed She’s Pregnant With Her Second Child at the BET Awards

Totally hope you’re in the mood for some major celebrity news, because boy do I have quite the update for you! I interrupt your daily scheduled programming to announce that Cardi B and her husband Offset are officially expanding their brood. During her joint performance with Migos at the BET Awards tonight, Cardi performed in a bedazzled black catsuit with a sheer panel … which revealed a belly curving with maternity. That’s right, y’all — Cardi is expecting her second child!

Take a look at the badass way Cardi announced the news at the awards show riiight here:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

As a reminder, this isn’t the first time that Cardi used live television to announce that she has a baby on the way. During her performance on Saturday Night Live back in 2018, Cardi dropped the news that she was pregnant with her daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, by wearing a figure hugging white dress.

Cardi on Saturday Night Live in 2018.

NBCGetty Images

But that’s not all! Shortly after Cardi’s performance with Migos aired, she hopped on Instagram to post the most stunning maternity picture of her with baby number two, which featured her nude bod covered in white paint. If you don’t announce your future baby like this, serious question: What are you even doing?

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Cardi’s baby news seemingly confirms what fans have been thinking since the beginning of the year — when she performed “WAP” at the Grammys alongside Megan thee Stallion back in March, fans speculated that she was pregnant after admitting she felt sick and cryptically telling fans “ soon you will see why my body feels destroyed. “

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Congratulations to Cardi and Offset on becoming parents … again!

Starr Bowenbank Assistant News Editor Starr Bowenbank is the assistant news editor who writes about all things pertaining to news, pop culture, and entertainment — you can follow her here.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io