The theme of racism it remains very latent and sensitive for many people. One of them is Cardi B, who got upset again and this time very seriously. So much so that he asserted that he does not return to the Dominican Republic nor will he speak about the country.

« I never speak of the Dominican Republic again, I never speak of the Dominican Republic again. I always feel representing the Dominican Republic because I love the Dominican people, I love being Dominican. The fire of my heart as I act, is because that is how we are, but I never go to the Dominican Republic anymore« He said with pain in his voice in his usual » live « nights.

Although the singer of « I like It » excluded the town of Castañuela, Montecristi, where she will be doing a job with her uncle who is a doctor, she stressed that she no longer returns to the country because they only want « look for gossiping sound«

Cardi B once again defended herself against the criticism she has received for publishing a photograph where the Haitian and Dominican flags appear together during a demonstration in the United States with the slogan « Unity is what I stand for and what I am«

Given these images, the rapper received many attacks to such an extent that she had to return to talk about the subject and explain that she never wanted to say that they united the two countries that occupy the island of Hispaniola because « I know my story », but instead published the photograph as a symbol of peace.

All this stems from the many protests that have taken place in the United States over the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police on March 25.