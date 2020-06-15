Cardi B is mistaken for Nicki Minaj by Sia and causes a stir on Twitter | Reform

Sia, The famous singer was forced to apologize and delete some of her Twitter posts after having Nicki Minaj’s terrible confusion with Cardi B.

The singer shared that she felt like a jester after the terrible confusion that arose after a fan’s question.

Chandelier’s interpreter was asked if she would collaborate with Nicki Minaj, sharing a photograph of the singer, but what she wrote did not leave her well.

It may interest you: 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj burst the internet with their new video clip Trollz

I love @iamcardib and, although this is not a collaboration, I would love COLLAB with her any day !, he wrote when asked.

Netizens realizing the great confusion began to use the hashtag #Siasoverparty and the terrible mistake made by the singer became more evident.

Read also: Cardi B surprises her followers by showing her natural hair

At first Sia thought that netizens blamed her for a fight between the two singers and it was there when she started writing about it.

My f ** k up @NickiMinaj ”and“ Hey @iamcardib @NICKIMINAJ, you’re not thinking about a fight right now, are you? We are focused on the problem of systemic racism.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Then he continued with another message in which even George Floyd’s birth was born.

I don’t give a damn about the fights, George Floyd was swamped! Breonna Taylor. So3s! Nothing. Come on, let’s get up in unity. You think @iamcardib and Nicki are so mean that they want you to focus on a silly fight instead of REAL NEWS.

We recommend you visit nacionflix.com with more news.

I totally misunderstood a tweet earlier that has resulted in me making a buffoon out of myself.

Sorry @NICKIMINAJ and @iamcardib if you hear about it.

Can I just like you both? – sia (@Sia)

June 13, 2020

The singer noticed her terrible confusion right after and asked for an apology by the same means.