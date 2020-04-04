Cardi B is hospitalized in an emergency in New York | INSTAGRAM

The well-known American rapper, Cardi B, is hospitalized in an emergency due to severe stomach pain, which she apparently already has under control.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

It was through her personal Twitter account that Cardi B issued a message sharing to her followers that she was in the emergency room of a New York City hospital, and that message was later deleted.

Upon learning of the famous rapper’s hospitalization, fans obviously began to wonder if it was yet another case infected with the virus that plagues the globe. However, it was right in his deleted message that Cardi clarifies that it was only an intense stomach pain that had lasted at least four days.

You may also be interested: Rihanna wakes up to motherhood after a love break

Cardi shared a photo of her arm, where you could see the bracelet in the center where she was admitted. “Honestly I have been suffering from a very ugly stomach ache for 4 days. I went to the emergency room last night and now I feel better, I hope that tomorrow I will not feel any pain, ”said the now-disappeared twett.

To the relief of his fans, the emergency was nothing more than a scare and Cardi has already resumed her normal activities on social networks. Currently, the interpreter of “I like it” has returned to share her already traditional messages full of humor to which she has become accustomed to the users of the networks that follow her, letting it be known, in this way that fortunately she already feels much better.

Read also: Leonardo Dicaprio launches America’s Food Found in support of the global contingency

Let’s remember that Cardi B, a few days ago was trending on social networks due to a hilarious mix that her fans made to a video that she shared, giving her feelings towards the pandemic. It became a trend and without intending to, she launched with one of her best hits, as she went viral in a video where she is quite scared thanks to the current virus. However, such fear did not infect Internet users, who took the clip with enough humor, turning the famous rapper’s words into a song, very Cardi-style.

The interpreter’s remix quickly went viral and placed her on social media trends.

It was through her official Instagram that the rapper shared that she was panicked by the contingency and the extreme measures she is taking to avoid contagion.

While she was trying to talk about a very serious topic, the networks did not take long to make her a meme and a musical hit.

.