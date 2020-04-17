Cardi B She confessed that she is very worried and fears for her life and that of her family, this because last Tuesday, April 14, she spoke with Bernie Sanders and harshly criticized the president of U.S Donald trump.

The rapper, through a live broadcast on her official Instagram account, said that as a result of her conversation with Sanders strange things have started to happen to her.

“Since I’ve been making these live videos… when has that happened?… Since I’ve made these live videos. How long has this been going on?… Ever. Now suddenly my transmission is soundless, I don’t know, I’m getting scared, “Cardi B revealed.

“It is giving me a little fear, because my husband doesn’t like it when I start talking about politics, he really hates it because that makes him paranoid, Because lately my Instagram is getting blurry and soundless, so out of nowhere, I swear by my daughter, in the name of Christ I am not lying, in the name of the Lord and by my girl I am not lying, that seems very strange to me, I swear it ”, he added.

Also, the rapper issued a warning, making it clear that if something happens to her or there is an attack on her family, her millions of followers would be immediately aware.

“God forbid, if something happens to me or someone in my family they will find out who it was and why … this shit … smells very strange, very strange,” said the singer.

The Instagram video has caused a stir and great controversy, because while some support the artist’s fears, others consider that she is exaggerating, and remembering her past, they have played down her statements.

