Cardi B expects her second baby with Offset, the rapper debuted her baby bump at the BET Awards.

The 28-year-old rapper announced on her Instagram this Sunday, June 27, that she is pregnant for the second time, with a photo that shows her only covered in white paint, revealing her belly.

The post was shared just as the singer took the stage at the BET Awards this Sunday, with her husband Offset and his group Migos, in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. Cardi wore an all-decorated bodysuit that revealed her baby bump.

Cardi and Offset are already parents to a girl, Kulture, who turns 3 on July 10. Offset is the father of 11-year-old Jordan, 6-year-old Kody and 6-year-old Kalea also, from other relationships.

The 2020 Billboard Woman of the Year enjoys surprising her audience with these types of announcements, in 2018 she revealed during a presentation on Saturday Night Live that she was expecting her daughter Kulture.

Both singers were nominated for the BET Awards. Migos by Best Group while Cardi B was recognized as Best Female Hip Hop Artist, she was nominated against herself with Up and WAP for Video of the Year. WAP was also nominated for Best Collaboration and Viewer’s Choice Award.

Of course after the announcement, Khloe Kardashian congratulated her !!! HA! The joke tells itself.

Anyways, Cardi B is expecting her second baby with Offset. After the last scandal we already imagined this, right?

