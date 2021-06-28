Cardi B confirms that she is pregnant with her second child with Offset and showed her naked belly



Cardi B confirms that she is pregnant with her second child with fellow rapper Offset.

Photo: Ser Baffo. / .

Rapper Cardi B He had not published any of his sexy photos on social networks for days and that had raised several suspicions of what the singer would be in. But it turns out that now he has given a great surprise to all his fans and that is Cardi B has confirmed that she is pregnant with her second child with fellow rapper Offset and so he let it be known in the Bet Awards and then with a photograph showing her completely naked belly.

Obviously the father of the child, Offset, he is very happy. Cardi B He appeared on stage wearing a jumpsuit that had a transparent mesh on the belly and so he danced and everyone was surprised that the singer is in sweet expectation of her second child. The couple already have another daughter named de Kulture, who is the darling of the family and who is 3 years old and is already a celebrity in social networks like his parents.

Right in Instagram, Cardi B let see his advanced pregnant completely naked and with a cast to preserve the shape of your pregnancy tummy. Obviously, his tattoos were obvious.

Within four hours that he published this photo, he received almost four million likes, positioning the news as the most important in trends on Instagram. What is not known yet is whether it is a boy or a girl and we assume that he will tell later.

Right on Father’s Day, Cardi B dedicated a heartfelt message to her husband Offset, in which he said he was the best father in the universe. Let’s remember that the rapper has other children fruit of previous relationships. Despite being very close, on some occasions Cardi B and Offset They have had problems that have been made public and have ended their relationship several times. But finally the love between the singers always triumph and return.

Cardi B Not only does she have musical successes, but she is also a woman very committed to the community. She is politically active and during Joe Biden’s presidential campaign she did not stop communicating what she thought about him and Donald Trump. In the same way it always manifested itself during the pandemic. He gave money to those most affected and even spoke with Dr. Fauci himself.

There is no doubt that this news makes Cardi B and especially to her fans who live to see what the singer is doing to express their full support. This time, like his arch rival, Nicki minaj, Cardi B could keep the secret of your pregnancy.