The famous rapper from the Bronx He is already feeling the ravages of the closure due to the world quarantine and because of this, Cardi B burst into tears.

After almost a month of being quarantined due to COVID-19, also known as Coronavirus, many people are already desperate.

Although initially Cardi B It started with what would be a meme and a song in honor of the coronavirus. The truth is that today we miss the daily life that we all lead around the world before the pandemic.

The interpreter of “Rodeo” He shared an Instagram Live where he was eating a plate of cereal while crying a little heartbroken.

“I shouldn’t be eating cereal, I should be in a restaurant eating sushi,” says Cardi B crying.

It is rare for all people to stay in quarantine even more when we were used to doing various activities as the rapper did, however it is in our hands to end the quarantine soon precisely. staying in our homes, in order to avoid more infections from this virus.

Although Cardi B She lives in a spectacular mansion, she is already desperate to want to leave her home, luckily her house and the land where she probably lives is quite large and can carry out various activities. We hope that this quarantine ends soon and we can do our activities as we normally did. .

The rapper maintains a reputation within the music industry, is characterized by having a quite expressive personality and very striking not only for his personality but for his exquisite physique.

Cardi B, lover of suggestive poses and outfits for others daring, She has worn her body to the fullest, especially since she had liposuction and had her bust fixed earlier in the year, after giving birth.

The photo on Instagram, which Cardi B only put “try”, It earned nearly 5 million fan likes within a few hours of its publication.

