Cardi B, Beyoncé, Zendaya were the winners of the BET Awards ceremony – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

On Sunday, the 2021 BET Awards were presented, honoring the excellence of the black community in music, entertainment and sports in Los Angeles, and one of the most celebrated of the night was Zendaya.

As a tribute to Beyonce, the protagonist of Euforia wore a Versace from the Spring-Summer 2003 collection with which the Crazy in Love interpreter performed at the same prices that year.

Another surprise was Cardi B’s announcement of her second pregnancy. At the same time that the interpreter took the stage to make a musical presentation, showing her bulging belly, information about her second child was shared on networks and in a press release.

Cardi B also made a similar move to announce her first pregnancy, in 2018, as she showed off her bulging belly on Saturday Night Live.

In addition, singer Lil Nas X performed Montero (Call Me By Your Name), with a group of dancers with an Egyptian-inspired style, reminiscent of Michael Jackson’s music video for Remember the Time. At the end of the show, the rapper kissed one of his dancers.

After Hours – The Weeknd

Blame It on Baby – DaBaby

Good News – Megan Thee Stallion

Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan (WINNER)

King’s Disease – Nas

Ungodly Hour – Chloe X Halle

Top R&B Female Artist / Pop Artist

Beyoncé

HER (WINNER)

Jazmine sullivan

Jhene aiko

Summer walker

SZA

Top R&B Male Artist / Pop Artist

6lack

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown (WINNER)

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja cat

Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)

Latto

Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Lil Baby (WINNER)

Pop Smoke

Best New Artist

Coi Leray

Flo milli

Giveon (WINNER)

Jack Harlow

Latto

Pooh shiesty

Best group

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chloe X Halle

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City girls

Migos

Silk Sonic (WINNER)

Better collaboration

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – WAP – (WINNER)

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – Rockstar

DJ Khaled featuring Drake – Popstar

Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne – Whats Poppin (Remix)

Megan Thee Stallion featuring DaBaby – Cry Baby

Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby – For the Night