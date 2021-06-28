Cardi B, Beyoncé, Zendaya were the winners of the BET Awards ceremony – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

On Sunday, the 2021 BET Awards were presented, honoring the excellence of the black community in music, entertainment and sports in Los Angeles, and one of the most celebrated of the night was Zendaya.
As a tribute to Beyonce, the protagonist of Euforia wore a Versace from the Spring-Summer 2003 collection with which the Crazy in Love interpreter performed at the same prices that year.
Another surprise was Cardi B’s announcement of her second pregnancy. At the same time that the interpreter took the stage to make a musical presentation, showing her bulging belly, information about her second child was shared on networks and in a press release.
Cardi B also made a similar move to announce her first pregnancy, in 2018, as she showed off her bulging belly on Saturday Night Live.
In addition, singer Lil Nas X performed Montero (Call Me By Your Name), with a group of dancers with an Egyptian-inspired style, reminiscent of Michael Jackson’s music video for Remember the Time. At the end of the show, the rapper kissed one of his dancers.
After Hours – The Weeknd
Blame It on Baby – DaBaby
Good News – Megan Thee Stallion
Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan (WINNER)
King’s Disease – Nas
Ungodly Hour – Chloe X Halle
Top R&B Female Artist / Pop Artist
Beyoncé
HER (WINNER)
Jazmine sullivan
Jhene aiko
Summer walker
SZA
Top R&B Male Artist / Pop Artist
6lack
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown (WINNER)
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doja cat
Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)
Latto
Saweetie
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Lil Baby (WINNER)
Pop Smoke
Best New Artist
Coi Leray
Flo milli
Giveon (WINNER)
Jack Harlow
Latto
Pooh shiesty
Best group
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chloe X Halle
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City girls
Migos
Silk Sonic (WINNER)
Better collaboration
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – WAP – (WINNER)
DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – Rockstar
DJ Khaled featuring Drake – Popstar
Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne – Whats Poppin (Remix)
Megan Thee Stallion featuring DaBaby – Cry Baby
Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby – For the Night