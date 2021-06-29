Cardi B appears almost naked, covering her breasts with her hands and showing off her advanced pregnancy



Cardi B shows off her pregnancy almost naked and covering her breasts with her hands.

Photo: Bennett Raglin. / .

Barely yesterday Cardi B He announced that he is expecting a second child with the rapper too Offset. This he did during his presentation on the stages of the Bet Awards. With a stone jumpsuit and on the abdomen a transparent mesh announced that she would be a mother again. But now and more calmly, he has had the opportunity to say it again since his Instagram account where he posted a photoshoot. There Cardi B comes out almost naked and barely covering her breasts with her hands.

Offset Behind her he lets himself be seen and puts his hands under her belly. The singer is very happy. Also in the session was her three-year-old daughter Kulture. For Offset this would be her fifth child. He has three from previous relationships. One with Cardi B and the latter also with her. But the important thing is that Cardi feels so beautiful, that she came out to show off her pregnancy almost naked and barely covering her breasts.

As we told you yesterday, Cardi B It had been a long time since he published any of his sexy photos on social networks and that attracted a bit of attention. However, it was believed that he was about to launch a musical or product surprise. But it was better than that. Cardi B is pregnant with her second child and that surprised his fans and also those of Offset.

The rapper himself also made some publications hinting that a new blessing was coming to the family. If someone has proven to be a good parent that is Offset. His children are always at home and he is seen playing with everyone mega happy. In fact, Cardi B He recently dedicated some beautiful words to her on Father’s Day.

In addition, the singer took the opportunity to make a plaster figure of this belly and thus keep it for the memory. Surely this man, as many relatives have already confirmed, will be as spoiled as Kulture. Remember that Cardi B She has no qualms about spending money on her three-year-old daughter, who has luxury jewelry and purses.

In each of the photos, the tattoos of Cardi B just as her curves were obvious. Obviously, the styling was quite bizarre as well as her manicure. There is no doubt that this time Cardi B He was able to circumvent the paparazzi cameras. This family grows and it may not be the last son of Cardi B. Remember that the rapper is only 26 years old.