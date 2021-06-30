Cardi B announces her second pregnancy with a statuesque photograph

Cardi B will be a mother again, the actress and rapper announced the news on her Instagram account with artistic photographs.

Rapper, actress and songwriter Cardi B has been married since 2017 to hip hop artist Offset, with whom she had daughter Kulture in July 2018. Now, the whole family has been happy with the news of Cardi’s second pregnancy. .

A few days ago, Cardi appeared at the BET Awards and surprised her fans by wearing a custom Dolce & Gabbana outfit that showed her belly alive inside. Almost instantly, 3 photos were posted on his Instagram account in which he gave more details of his condition.

While the first of the photographs shows her alone with her belly and chest in white as if she were making a mold of her bust, in another she appears with her husband Offset and in the last with her daughter Kulture, being that in all cases, he accompanied the images with emotional words that sprang from his inspiration.

In these messages, Cardi affirmed that she trusts that her children will love each other as much as she and her sister Hennessy Carolina; On the other hand, she says that she and her husband feel blessed to receive a new member in their family, whose gender and name they have not yet shared. After breaking this great news, Cardi was spotted with her husband at BOA Steakhouse.