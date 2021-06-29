Cardi B announces her second pregnancy on stage with Offset

Cardi B she is pregnant with her second baby! The Money interpreter followed in her colleague’s footsteps Beyoncé to make the surprise announcement of his sweet wait, since he decided to reveal it on the stage of the BET Awards, last Sunday. If you remember, ‘Queen B’ shocked everyone by announcing that she was expecting twins alongside her husband Jay Z during their MTV VMA performance in 2011.

At the Sunday night show the singer, along with her husband Offset and the group Migos, performed at the awards ceremony and performed Type S–. Clad in a black Dolce and Gabbana jumpsuit, Cardi B showed her little belly. Clearly, the artist planned the moment in detail, because at the same time as her performance at the BET Awards, the news was published on her Instagram profile, with a photograph of Cardi in which her belly stands out. Next to the photo is the following message: “# 2! ♥ ️ @offsetyrn ”.

For many it was a great surprise that Cardi and Offset are waiting for their second child, taking into account that the couple has had ups and downs in their relationship . Last fall, they filed for divorce but soon after, a month later, they reconciled and went on a Valentine’s vacation together.