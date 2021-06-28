Cardi B Announces Her Second Pregnancy At The BET Awards! | .

For the millions of fans of the rapper Cardi B this day was quite special, because she shared the news that she is pregnant, expecting her second child at a BET Awards performance.

Being one of the favorite celebrities of Internet users, not only for his music and his raps if not also because of his magnetic personality, knowing that his family is growing is cause for joy and celebration.

It is well known that Cardi B She is fascinated to attract attention, not because of the fact that she is always in the spotlight, but because her person is so striking that anything or comment she makes immediately becomes a trend, as happened with the unveiling of her pregnancy.

It seems that it was not a coincidence as happened to Jennifer Lopez at the time when the media and her followers realized that she was pregnant with her twins Emme and Max, because at one of her concerts she appeared in a loose dress, but when we turned we noticed that her pregnancy was already noticeable due to the fabric sticking to her body.

For Cardi B it was different because she also had a performance at the BET Awards, awards that recognize ethnic minorities and Afro-Americans who excel both in music and in the sports and entertainment environment, were created in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network.

In her presentation she was wearing a complete jumpsuit with narrow straps with shiny stones, the striking thing about this garment is that it was made precisely to show off her pregnancy because on the belly part it had transparent fabric in black like the base of her dress.

Right at the moment when he came on stage, the attendees began to scream extremely excited and surprised, because in his Instagram posts he had not shared content where any indication of his pregnancy was seen.

Two hours ago he also shared a new photo in which he is already showing off in a public way, in the image he is shown without any garment, he is using only white paint to cover the upper part of his figure and part of the belly.

In the photo he shared an ashtag that says 2 evidently for his second son in addition to labeling his partner, the rapper Offset.

In just two hours of having made the news public on Instagram, the photograph has almost 6 million red hearts so far it has exactly: 5,590,225 million like’s in addition to 123 thousand comments, among which not only her fans are congratulating her but also your family and close friends.

Cardi B is not the only celebrity who has given concerts while pregnant, as we mentioned previously, Jennifer Lopez also came to do it and the list is joined by Katy Perry and Beyoncé, without a doubt the talent and professionalism of these music divas is infinite.

Katy Perry not only performed at concerts but also released her latest album Smile, as well as recording a song while pregnant, which was titled the same name as her album.

Beyoncé was expecting her twins when she performed at the Grammys in 2017, sporting a stunning gold outfit and showing off her belly as the rapper, but she did it first with her firstborn in 2011 at the MTV Video Music Awards.