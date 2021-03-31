Cardenales de Lara made a change with Tigres de Aragua, William Contreras included

The organization Cardinals from Lara made a change with the Tigers from Aragua facing the upcoming campaign of the LVBP. Larenses received MLB, William Contreras.

On the night of March 30, the change between both novenas that continue to move despite being in the dead season of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP).

The management of Cardinals from Lara and Tigers from Aragua They are still active to face the 2021-22 season of the LVBP. That is why the Larenses acquired the big league William Contreras and Wladimir Pinto via change, who will wear the uniform of the “Red Birds” in the next harvest.

William Contreras, who is the brother of the Chicago Cubs mask, Wilson Contreras has yet to make its debut in the LVBP. East change could lead him to debut with Lara in the 2021-22 campaign. While Wladimir Pinto presents the same situation.

For its part, Tigers from Aragua received in the change receiver Francisco Arcia and pitchers Leonel Campos and Ángelo Palumbo, the latter in two seasons with Cardinals from Lara posted a 2.54 ERA in the LVBP.