Cardenales de Lara announced Carlos Mendoza’s technical staff

The Cardinals from Lara, they just announced as a new manager Carlos Mendoza for the 2021-2022 season, Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP) and now released the coaching staff of your new pilot.

The Cardinals from Lara For this season they hired the current bench coach of the New York Yankees in MLB, Carlos Mendoza, as manager and for this upcoming season LVBP, twilight announced their coaching staff with which they will seek a new championship in Venezuelan baseball.

With this coaching staff, the Cardinals from Lara They will want to recover from what it was like to be swept in the last final of the LVBP and look for another championship, being without a doubt an extremely luxurious and experienced staff of coaches.

Here the coaching staff:

MANAGER: Carlos Mendoza

BANKING COACH: Nelson Prada PITCHING COACH: Gerardo Casadiego BULLPEN COACH: Oswald Peraza QUALITY CONTROL COACH: César Iztúris THIRD BASE COACH: Eric Young SR. FIRST BASE COACH: Tomás Pérez BATEAO COACH: Selwyn Langaigne BATTING ASSISTANT: Yonathan Sivira

In addition, it should be noted that in this coaching staff from Carlos Mendoza with the Cardinals from Lara, The vast majority of the members have Major League Baseball experience, even if they are currently active, something that will give the team prestige. LVBP 2021-2022.

Now, the Cardinals from Lara for the next season of the LVBP They already have their coaching staff ready and they will surely be thinking about those players that they will be able to bring to have the best roster in the upcoming Venezuelan baseball season.

𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗳𝗳 𝗱𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘀 𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼! 💯⚾️ We announce the coaching staff led by Carlos Mendoza, which includes up to three active #MLB instructors. 🔝📝 # Cardinals | #LVBP pic.twitter.com/MevfPm3l13 – Lara Cardinals (@CardenalesDice) April 23, 2021

With information from PRENSA DE CARDINALS FROM LARA / Oscar Cumare