The Roman club will adopt the Borussia Monchengladbach measure that will also serve to raise funds in the fight against Covid-19, through the Italian Red Cross.

The Lazio presented the initiative “You will never be alone” for the ones fans accompany the team at home games through the purchase of their cardboard figures, which will also help raise funds to support the Italian Red Cross in the fight against Covid-19.

After three months without activity in Series A the whitish footballers will have to to play again without an audience in the stadium stands, so the directive will try to bring both parties closer by printing 75 by 45 centimeter photographs to be placed on the seats.

“Through this idea and many others, Lazio, led by its president and its fans, wants to continue being a point of reference for the diffusion of social, cultural and human values simply using soccer, a universal language, ”the club explained in a statement.

Each fan will have the opportunity to choose the section, row and seat normally occupies in the Rome Olympic Stadium for what your image appears during the closure of the Italian League and even at the start of the 2020/2021 season and the European competitions.

Claudio Lotito, president of the “Eagles”, assured that many followers of the team will respond to this initiative “Because the Lazio family never leaves anyone alone” and this time it’s about support the cause against a disease that affected the entire country in recent months.

“With this initiative I want to thank in advance all those who come across the whitish-blue colors; thank the Italian Red Cross for working so hard before our reality. Lazio is proud to participate and help by donating a part of the income, ”said the manager.

Among the first public figures who bought their place in photography are the violinist Andrea Casta, the bassist Jacopo Mastrangelo, the singer Brig, the actriz Anna Falchi and the actor Enrico Montesano.

This initiative was implemented by the German club Borussia Mönchengladbach, prior to restarting the Bundesliga.

