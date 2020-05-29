The human being has a strange relationship with the number of people around him. Sometimes they are left over, sometimes they are missing. If you get to a museum and the queue is endless, you regret being as common as those people. If you enter a theater 300 seats and you see five spectators, you suspect that the play will be bad. In these cases, people influence our mood but do not define it completely. It is annoying to see pictures between other people’s heads, but at least no one yells “Modigliani!” when we want him to shout “Picasso!” The same occurs in a semi-empty theater: jokes do not receive the laughter they deserve, but that does not prevent laughing.

At soccer the presence of people is a more serious matter. There are only two reasons to explain playing with deserted stands: penalty or misfortune. Not even the most hidden of the sects has conceived the possibility of a secret soccer, of feats without witnesses. It is enough to listen to the volcanic Argentine bars to know why they designated themselves as “player number 12”. His encouragement causes goals to be scored or missed.

The word “fan” arose in Uruguay, where a person in charge of inflating balls extended his pneumatic vocation to screaming. He received the nickname “fan” because he breathed air into the balls. The nickname was understood to characterize enthusiasts who inflate passion. And it is that in soccer, some kick so that others scream.

A stadium must boil; for or against, but it must boil “

said the incontrovertible Johan Cruyff. The content of soccer is the game, but its essential envelope is the public (if this is not understood, we must think of a cue: we provide the omelette). Unfortunately, those who come to the stands to shout eternal love, sometimes succumb to homophobia, the racism, machismo, xenophobia, the flares thrown at the rival goalkeeper, the blades against the enemy baton.

Stadiums, brothels of glory ”

Álvaro Mutis exclaimed. When a court is punished for exhibiting criminal conduct, the home team must play behind closed doors, with tribunes that incriminate themselves: the fans do not deserve to be there. The other reason for the absence of the public is disaster. Changing teams is as absurd as changing childhoods, but there are times when, without ceasing to love yours, you just can’t see them.

The wonderful documentary Maradona in Sinaloa begins with the Dorados de Culiacán at the bottom of the table. In the stands, the most significant truncheon is named “Solo and my son.” A faithful man and a child guard the passion for a hopeless club that would only be resurrected with the “hand of God”.

The decision to play games during the pandemic has confirmed how absurd it is to lack an audience. This idea was anticipated by two soccer critics, Jorge Luis Borges and Adolfo Bioy Casares. In 1967, under the pseudonym of H. Bustos Domecq, they wrote the story “Esse est percipi” (Latin maxim that means “To be is to be perceived”). In that story, the last true game was played on June 24, 1937. Since then, television broadcasts simulations represented by actors; in the Greek chorus way, the audience is part of the dramaturgy; Meanwhile, “the human race is at home.” A prophecy of the current world. Sometimes, to solve one mistake another is made.

In South Korea, FC Seoul wanted to alleviate its empty stands by placing erotic dolls at a “healthy distance” from each other, dressed and wearing face masks. Although the home team beat Gwangju 1-0, no one attributed it to the sex toys and the team was fined $ 81,000.

The Bundesliga began its routine championship (usually won by Bayern Munich) before the other players in Europe lost weight to return to the field. The games are played in pasteurized mausoleums. In the Volkswagen Arena, the loudspeakers convey people’s buzz to simulate emotion: Esse est percipi.

In the same line, Borussia Mönchengladbach judged that identity is an appearance and placed 13,000 cardboard fans in their stands for the game against Bayer Leverkusen. “Being there” was worth 19 euros. Has the country where philosophers distinguished “being in itself” from “being for itself” surrendered to “being of cardboard”? In any way. Borussia lost 1-3.

