Cardassar and Llosetense distribute the points after drawing one

06/14/2021 at 9:30 AM CEST

The Cardassar and the Llosetense tied to one in the meeting held this Sunday in the San Lorenzo. The Cardassar came with the desire to return to the path of victory after losing the last game to him Alcudia by a score of 2-1. On the part of the visiting team, the Llosetense won in his last two competition matches against him Felanitx in his fief and the Ferriolense away from home, 2-0 and 0-4 respectively and had a three-game winning streak. After the result obtained, the Lorenzo team is sixth after the end of the match, while the Llosetense is third.

In the first half, none of the teams was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

After halfway through the duel, in the second period came the goal for the visiting team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal of Montori in minute 75. The local team tied thanks to a goal from Alzamora Puigros at 78 minutes, concluding the match with a final score of 1-1.

In the chapter on changes, the players of the Cardassar who entered the game were Llull Y Alvarez replacing Hernandez Y Coll Females, while changes in the Llosetense They were Rozkiewicz, Toni Abo, Nicolau Y Gonzalez, who entered to replace Jot, Recalde, Dosil Y Montori.

During the 90 minutes of the meeting, a total of fourteen cards were seen. Of Cardassar yellow was sanctioned Abel, Pau Soler, Febrer, Coll Females, Alvarez Y Bona and with red to Abel (2 yellow) and Roig, while the llosetín team sanctioned Zamora, Amer, Vaz, Recalde Y Nicolau with a yellow card and with a red card Jot.

At the moment, the Cardassar he is left with 34 points and the Llosetense with 38 points.

The following day will face the Llosetense with the Soller. For his part, Cardassar will be measured against Esporles.

Data sheetCardassar:Sanchez, Febrer, Coll Femenias (Alvarez, min.80), Alzamora Puigros, Roig, Hernandez (Llull, min.61), Isaac Calvo, Javier Lopez, Jaume, Abel and MartiLlosetense:Bartomeu, Amer, Vaz, Jota (Rozkiewicz, min.75), Cristian, Montori (Gonzalez, min.89), Recalde (Toni Abo, min.85), Dosil (Nicolau, min.89), Zamora, Socias and GarciaStadium:San LorenzoGoals:Montori (0-1, min. 75) and Alzamora Puigros (1-1, min. 78)