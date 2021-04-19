Cardassar and Binissalem conclude their match at San Lorenzo without goals (0-0)

04/18/2021 at 11:18 PM CEST

The start of the Second Phase of the Third Division ended with a zero draw between the Cardassar and the Binissalem in the duel held this Sunday in the San Lorenzo. With this result, the Lorenzo team is second after the end of the match, while the Binissalem is seventh.

During the first half of the match none of the players managed to score, so during the first 45 minutes the score did not move from the initial 0-0.

In the second half both the Cardassar and the Binissalem They were able to take the victory but finally, the points were distributed between both teams (0-0).

During the match, both coaches used up all their changes. By the Cardassar they entered from the bench Isaac calvo, Hernandez, Jojo, Llull Y Alvarez replacing Marti, Jaume, Laugh, Ramis and Isaac calvo, while changes by the Binissalem They were Limamou, Antoni, Crouly, Juan Y Sergi, which entered through Riki, Forteza, Francesc, Pau Oliver Y Juanjo Romero.

The referee showed three yellow cards, one for Roig, from the local team and two for Francesc and Ignasi, of the visiting team.

With this result, the Cardassar is left with 23 points and the Binissalem with 16 points.

On the second day, the Cardassar will play against him Santa Catalina Athletic away from home, while the Binissalem will play his match against him Soller in their stadium.

Data sheetCardassar:Sanchez, Pau Soler, Coll Femenias, Jaume (Hernandez, min.64), Roig, Riera (Jojo, min.64), Javier Lopez, Alzamora Puigros, Ramis (Llull, min.64), Marti (Isaac Calvo, min. 26) and BonaBinissalem:Matias Ferrer, Chus, Forteza (Antoni, min.77), Francesc (Crouly, min.77), Nicolas, Samu, Riki (Limamou, min.71), Juanjo Romero (Sergi, min.88), Miguel Lopez, Ignasi and Pau Oliver (Juan, min.77)Stadium:San LorenzoGoals:0-0