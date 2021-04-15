Cardano’s ADA soars 18% and hits a new all-time high – what’s next?

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Cardano has made a breakthrough of 18.05% in the past 24 hours, setting a new all-time high of $ 1.55 today.

Cardano (ADA) has been trading sideways since its attempt to break the previous resistance level of $ 1.48 on March 18, to no avail.

This shows that the market does not believe that ADA is overvalued. Rather, ADA has currently built up enough strength to break the strong resistance at $ 1.48 at an early stage, and based on market analysis, ADA is set to rise.

Justin Bennett, an analyst with more than 39.2 thousand followers, tweeted that the price of ADA will increase 10 times before the end of the year. Based on a 10-fold increase, ADA will exceed $ 12 by the end of the year.

The trader added that he is stockpiling Cardano because he believes the current consolidation is temporary as the decentralized network seeks to build a smart contract platform on a larger scale.

Cardano Price Analysis (ADA)

Source: 4-hour ADA / USDT via TradingView

Judging from the 4-hour candlestick chart, Cardano has broken the previous high of $ 1,488 and the bulls are trying to reverse this resistance level at a support level.

ADA hit an all-time high of $ 1.55 and the trading volume is currently increasing. At the time of writing, the ADA transaction price has fallen back to $ 1.53.

As Bitcoin set a new all-time high of $ 64,843, it has attracted more funds to continually flow into the cryptocurrency market.

The Relative Strength Index indicates that this altcoin has held above the 50 mark balance zone and has risen to the overbought zone. The rising exponential moving average (EMA) tape and the bullish MACD index indicate that the current price level is supported by the buyer.

To invalidate the bullish outlook, the ADA bears must suppress the price below $ 1.48 at all costs. A strong consolidation at this level will cause Cardano’s price to drop to a $ 20 exponential moving average of $ 1.26.

If the bulls can push the closing price of the ADA above $ 1.55, then the bullish momentum can push the ADA to a new all-time high of $ 2.00.

Image Source: Shutterstock