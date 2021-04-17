Cardano’s ADA marks a new all-time high. Where is it headed?

Cardano has done it again, setting a new all-time high for price driven by positivity around the project and the crypto market in general. At the time of this writing, ADA is trading at $ 1.4803, accumulating a gain of 4.35% in the last 24 hours.

The growth of the expectations of the investors who look at this project, goes hand in hand with the intentions of the developers to continuously update this blockchain.

The next update is one of the most anticipated. I’m talking about Alonzo, with which smart contract support will be introduced to the Cardano blockchain.

According to a recent IOHK publication, the Plutus platform will be used for the development language of this infrastructure compatible with smart contracts.

Another positive factor behind the price spike we are seeing is the chain’s ability to generate native tokens, integrated with the recent Mary update.

This in theory allows the creation of NTFs, but in a somewhat cumbersome way; However, with the deployment of Plutus, the environment should become friendlier, even opening up the possibility of writing coinage policies, which should drive the growth of this segment of the ecosystem.

Cardano price technical analysis after setting new high

From the daily chart ADA vs USDT we can see how the price after breaking a bullish pennant figure strongly, a new momentum began, breaking the most relevant immediate resistance, located at $ 1.37.

Although the short-term trend remained bullish, it wasn’t until last Wednesday that this direction really reaffirmed. The previous thing was nothing more than a lateral behavior, while the price rested after a long rally.

Yesterday after hitting that new high of $ 1.5584, Cardano started to pull back a bit, showing a bit of exhaustion. It looked like we could see a correction before moving up, but today the bulls are back in control.

Even though the short-term momentum is quite widespread, it appears that we will see new highs first before a pullback occurs.

Cardano daily chart analysis after hitting a new all-time high. Source: TradingView.

When we analyze the weekly ADA chart we realize that the price is developing momentum from the medium-term trend, which should extend further still.

After falling towards the 38.20% Fibonacci in mid-March, a healthy retracement was complete. It is now clear that the bulls have regained control, and should push the low to $ 1.82. Higher up the next target is $ 2.24.

