Cardano staking is now available on Kraken

Key facts:

Users can earn annual earnings of 4% to 6%, with weekly payments.

ADA joins seven other cryptocurrencies available in the staking of the platform.

The exchange Kraken announced on Tuesday that its clients can now access their Cardano (ADA) staking through their Kraken Staking Wallet. The service was launched from 9:00 p.m. (UTC time) / 4:00 p.m. (ETC time).

According to the exchange’s blog post, the rewards for those who access the staking will be between 4% and 6% per year and are paid through weekly payments. In addition, it will be available to customers with Starter, Intermediate and Pro accounts.

With the inclusion of ADA, Kraken’s staking offer reaches eight options: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum 2 (ETH 2), Polkadot (POL), Kusama (KSM), Kava (KAVA), Flow (FLOW), Cosmos (ATOM), and Tezos (XTZ). In addition, staking in euros and dollars is also available.

According to what the exchange explains in its publication, the staking it allows to obtain profits – in this case, of ADA – without periods of blockade or lockup; this means that the funds can be withdrawn at any time. Additionally, Cardano holders will be able to vote on proposed changes to network codes or policies.

ADA is a cryptocurrency that is used to operate smart contracts and for the execution of decentralized applications. Unlike other cryptocurrencies, this one uses proof of stake to validate transactions.

Cardano, one of the fastest growing altcoins in 2021

As CriptoNoticias has reported, Cardano has had a very positive year, at least in this first four-month period. In early March, with the Mary update, positioned itself as the third cryptocurrency in market capitalization and exceeded $ 1 in value for the second time in its history. At the time of writing, its price is $ 1.62, according to CoinMarketCap and is in seventh place according to market capitalization.

Previously, in February, it was among the currencies with the highest appreciation, with a 250% increase in its value.