Cardano on the cusp of a major milestone, will ADA make a big move?

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Following the Cardano 360 event, the developer of the Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK) platform has published a summary of the key points. In addition to showing a demo of a decentralized exchange like Uniswap running on Plutus, IOHK confirmed the date for “D-Day”.

Scheduled for March 31, the Cardano developer announced that on this date it will hand over full control of block production to community-based operators. Therefore, the parameter D, a metric that measures Cardano’s decentralization, will be reduced to 0. IOHK announced:

D-DAY CONFIRMED: Today, we just successfully submitted an updated proposal to the #Cardano blockchain, handing over full responsibility for block production to the stakeholder community of operators on March 31st. This is what #decentralization looks like. Ahead!

Therefore, adopting full decentralization. The Cardano network has more than 375,000 delegates and 2,350 registered groups. The Cardano blockchain, migrated in 2020 to a Proof-of-Stake-based consensus protocol, is in its last days before the milestone. C ardano’s inventor, Charles Hoskinson, declared: “It has been an incredible journey.”

🚀Cardano’s decentralization journey: D = 0 on March 31, P2P launch begins next

💪DevNets: more than 1200 developers on board

✔️New IOG Stake Delegation – Community Call in Early April

🧐University of LLVM smart contracts = more developers in #Cardano. Previous version 6 months from now 😲 2/5 – Input Output (@InputOutputHK) March 27, 2021

In parallel, IOHK stated that more than 1,200 developers are creating applications for Cardano and expect an increase with LLVM that will give “universality” to smart contracts implemented on this platform.

Plutus, the smart contract platform, is expected to be rolled out at Cardano’s third Hard Fork Combinator event, Alonzo. This will happen sometime in June, after the Plutus testnet that will take place in the next few months. Additionally, Silvu Petricescu and Gerard Moroney, IOHK’s Chief Operating and Strategy Officers, reveal a partnership program:

Partner strategy is actually a key element of our broader strategy, which is Plutus differentiation strategy. What we want to achieve is basically for these professional developers to complement the work that the pioneer program is going to help us do and achieve. So we are going to accelerate our quality control and testing process towards the next Hard Fork.

Short-term outlook for the ADA

According to the IntoTheBlock In / Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) metric, approximately 144,000 addresses purchased 3.9 billion ADAs at levels between $ 1.12 and $ 1.16. Therefore, the ADA price presents a critical support level in that area.

Source: IntoTheBlock

Analyst John Isige predicts a 21% increase in the ADA price to $ 1.35 if the cryptocurrency succeeds in validating by closing the gap in the referenced overbought zone. Isige stated:

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reinforced the uptrend after recovering from the oversold region. Cardano’s push to $ 1.35 is destined to continue.

ADA is trading at $ 1.18 with moderate losses on the 24-hour chart and sideways movement in the last hour. During the last weeks, ADA has followed the general sentiment of the market and presents a loss of 8.3%.

ADA moving sideways on the 24-hour chart. Source: ADAUSDT Tradingview